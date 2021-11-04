Police prepare for violence as Union Berlin hosts Feyenoord

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are on alert for fan violence when Union Berlin and Dutch team Feyenoord meet for their second game in the Europa Conference League. There was trouble at their previous match. Visiting supporters have been gathering in the German capital since Wednesday. Police have made 71 arrests so far for offenses including rioting and other disturbances. Two Feyenoord fans were apprehended after painting their team’s name on the East Side Gallery, the longest surviving stretch of the Berlin Wall. It has since been painted over by Union supporters. Police spokesman Martin Dams says police also stopped rival fans from coming together for pre-planned fights.