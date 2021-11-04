No. 17 BYU honors seniors in last home game vs Idaho State

By The Associated Press

It’s senior day for No. 17 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium with receiver Samson Nacua, defensive back Jared Kapisi and defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua being recognized. The Cougars face an Idaho State team that plays on the FCS level and its only win was Oct. 9 against UC Davis. The Bengals are 0-6 all-time against the Cougars, including a 42-10 loss in 2019. BYU improved to 15-4 under coach Kalani Sitake when playing as a ranked team after beating Virginia in what looked more like a basketball score, 66-49.