Reds trade veteran C Tucker Barnhart to Tigers for prospect

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have traded Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers for infield prospect Nick Quintana. Barnhart is a 31-year-old left-handed hitter and reliable backstop who is leaving Cincinnati after eight years. In the last six seasons he led the Reds in catching starts and innings caught, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020. The rise of rookie Tyler Stephenson made Barnhart and his contract expendable in the eyes of the Reds. Quintana played in Low-A ball in the Tigers’ system last season.