No. 24 Cajuns aim to validate ranking vs. Georgia State

By The Associated Press

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked for the first time since the preseason and must keep winning if it wants to stay in the poll. The Cajuns also would clinch the Sun Belt West Division and a berth in the Sun Belt Conference title game with a win. Georgia State has won three straight and is tied atop the East Division. Louisiana-Lafayette has won all five of the previous meetings between these schools and the Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-0 on Thursday nights since Billy Napier took over as coach.