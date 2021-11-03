Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 12:54 PM

Milan draws 1-1 against Porto to keep faint CL hopes alive

KYMA

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has earned its first point of the Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Porto, although the result leaves the Italian club with only a slim chance of progressing to the next round. Luis Díaz netted an early opener for Porto and Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătărușanu kept his side in the match with a string of fine saves before an own goal from visiting defender Chancel Mbemba salvaged a draw for the Rossoneri. Milan remained bottom of Group B, eight points below leader Liverpool, which plays Atlético Madrid later. Porto moved to second.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content