Embiid, Curry lead short-handed 76ers past DeRozan, Bulls

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Georges Niang added 18 points for the short-handed 76ers, who have won four in a row. In addition to Ben Simmons, who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green. DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 for the Bulls, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the second straight game.