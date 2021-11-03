Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Predators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to take the NHL scoring lead — a point ahead of teammate Connor McDavid — and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists. McDavid assisted on both of Draisaitl’s goals. Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves to help the Western Conference-leading Oilers improve to 8-1-0. Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, and Conor Ingram stopped 24 shots. The Predators had won four in a row.