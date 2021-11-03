Colts floundering in AFC South, but Henry injury gives hope

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Not all is lost for the Indianapolis Colts. Sure, they are three games behind Tennessee in the AFC South. And yes, the Titans swept Indy this season to hold a massive tiebreaker. Consider this, however: Derrick Henry, the Titans’ outstanding running back and the best offensive player in the division, is sidelined possibly for the remainder of the season. So while hope doesn’t exactly spring eternal in Indianapolis, the team was handed something of an opening to get back in the race. The Colts will start that climb as they open Week 9 when they host the New York Jets on Thursday night.