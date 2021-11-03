Ails of November: Struggling Vikings fending off the gloom

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have a 3-4 record with 10 weeks still left on the schedule. That’s plenty of time to recover. They’re one painful loss into a daunting four-game stretch, though. They’ve found themselves facing an additional opponent: gloom. The biggest blow was the loss of star defensive end Danielle Hunter to a season-ending injury for the second straight year. The Vikings play at Baltimore on Sunday. Then they visit the Los Angeles Chargers. They host Green Bay after that.