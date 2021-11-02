Summer castoff Jorge Soler transforms into World Series MVP

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — A bit player during the Chicago Cubs’ drought-smashing victory over Cleveland five years ago, Jorge Soler was voted MVP of the Atlanta Braves’ six-game World Series win over the Houston Astros. Soler hit .316 with three home runs and six RBIs. He became the first batter to lead off a World Series with a home run, hit a go-ahead, seventh-inning drive in Game 4 and put the Braves ahead in Game 6 with a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the third against Luis Garcia.