Duchene’s overtime goal sends Predators past Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Duchene scored at 1:37 of overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday night and snapping the Flames six-game win streak. On a two-on-one rush following a stretch of extended pressure from the Flames, Mikael Granlund fed Duchene, who lifted a shot over Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom as he slid across. Duchene had a goal and an assist and Predators starter Juuse Saros stopped 38 shots in the win. Luke Kunin scored his first of the season and Filip Forsberg added a goal for Nashville (5-4-0), which has won four straight. Granlund had two assists. Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Kylington scored for Calgary (6-1-2). Markstrom stopped 19 shots in the loss.