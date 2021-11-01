Cavs’ Love placed in health protocols, out indefinitely

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Monday’s game at Charlotte and likely several more. It’s not known if Love is still with the team. The Cavaliers provided a brief statement on Love as they got ready to play the finale of a five-game road trip. They said further updates will be provided at the appropriate time. The 33-year-old Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season in a reserve role. He played 20 minutes and scored 11 points in the Cavs’ loss to Phoenix on Saturday.