Voracek shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Devils, 4-3

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in the shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus as the Blue Jackets edged in the New Jersey Devils in a 4-3 victory Sunday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. It was the team’s first road win of the year. Andreas Johnsson, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.