Saints overcome Winston injury, top Buccaneers 36-27

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — P.J. Williams intercepted Tom Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal a dramatic but potentially costly 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during which Saints quarterback Jameis Winston injured his left knee. Winston was injured early in the second quarter when he was pulled down on a penalized tackle by Devin White. Backup Trevor Siemian took over and passed for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover. Brady passed for four TDs but also turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and a fumble.