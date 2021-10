By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored with 6:19 to play and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Sunday. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom scored and the Kings won consecutive games for the first time this season. Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson each scored, but the Sabres lost to a Western Conference team for the first time in four games.