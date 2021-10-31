Botched opportunities lead to Dolphins 7th straight loss

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have only themselves to blame for squandering numerous opportunities in extending their skid to seven games following a 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. A missed field goal and a ill-timed snap snuffed out two scoring opportunities in first half that finished tied at 3. Then came Miami’s inability to recover a muffed punt. That led to Buffalo scoring 23 points on its final four possessions. The skid is Miami’s longest since losing its first seven games of the 2019 season. It also raises further questions regarding coach Brian Flores’ job security and the long-term status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.