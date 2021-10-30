Skip to Content
Warriors security Jonathan Amey Jr. gets a G League tryout

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors security guard Jonathan Amey Jr. received a rare opportunity last month when he was invited to try out for the G League team. Amey regularly ushers the Golden State Warriors players into their parking garage before games with a friendly hello, high-five or wave. He greets them and offers a goodnight afterward.Last month, the 26-year-old ex-intramural point guard worked out at Golden State’s practice facility.And as his good luck would have it, Stephen Curry gave him some timely tips on his jump shot.

