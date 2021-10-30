Markstrom, Flames blank Flyers 4-0 for 6th straight victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund (empty net) also scored for Calgary (6-1-1). The Flames were coming off a five-game road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7. Carter Hart made 32 saves for Philadelphia.