Lee’s rushing, defense gets Delaware past Dixie State, 17-10

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dejoun Lee ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and Delaware held off a late comeback attempt to earn a 17-10 win over Dixie State. The Blue Hens denied Dixie State positive rushing yardage on 26 carries. Delaware did all its scoring in the first half. Anthony Paoletti punched in from the 3 to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive and, after Ryan Coe missed a 52-yard field goal attempt, Lee’s 1-yard run capped an 81-yard, seven-play drive. Kobe Tracy fired 20 yards to hit Michael Moten for a touchdown to get the Trailblazers on the scoreboard and Coe answered with a 43-yard field goal.