By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker boosted his Heisman Trophy against the No. 8 Spartans’ biggest rival, rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-33 comeback in over No. 6 Michigan. Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah matched an FBS record with six sacks against TCU and top-ranked Georgia turned “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” into a rout with a stout defensive effort.