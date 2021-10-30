Bentley has 4 TD passes, S. Alabama beats Arkansas St. 31-13

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley threw four touchdown passes in the first half and South Alabama beat Arkansas State 31-13. Bentley connected with Jalen Tolbert twice in the first quarter to cap long scoring drives. Bentley added a touchdown pass each to Terrion Avery and Brandon Crum, and South Alabama (5-3, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) lead 28-0 with 6:21 remaining in the second quarter. Alan Lamar scored on a 100-yard kickoff return for Arkansas State (1-7, 0-4) following Crum’s TD catch.