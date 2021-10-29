Sinner extends winning run, joins Zverev in Vienna semis

VIENNA (AP) — Jannik Sinner has stretched his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 11 matches and 22 sets by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open. The seventh-seeded Italian will take on American qualifier Frances Tiafoe for a place in Sunday’s final. Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the other semifinal. Alcaraz upset seventh-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5). Sinner’s win puts him in a favorable position for one of two remaining slots at next month’s ATP finals. He overtook Hubert Hurkacz and injured Rafael Nadal into eighth place.