Lautaro Martínez signs new deal to stay at Inter until 2026

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan star striker Lautaro Martínez has signed a new deal until 2026. It’s an important deal for Inter in the wake of a turbulent offseason. Coach Antonio Conte left shortly after leading Inter to the Serie A title and the club sold two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi. Martínez has scored 54 goals in 144 matches for Inter. The new deal comes the same day the results for the 2020-21 financial year were approved at a shareholders meeting. Inter Milan reported the record loss of 245.6 million euros ($285 million) last month.