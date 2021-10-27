Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst following retirement

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career. Redick will make his debut on Nov. 3 as a studio analyst during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season. Redick was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft. He also played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.