Hamid secures 8th clean sheet, DC United beats New York 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored in the ninth minute and D.C. United held on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. D.C. United snapped a four-match winless streak. New York had its eight-game undefeated streak come to an end. Nigel Robertha got past the defense along the right side and sent it across the goal to find Paredes unmarked at the back post for a shot into an open net. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season.