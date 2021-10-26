Giants place Peppers on injured reserve with ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a rupture to the ACL and a high ankle sprain. Peppers was hurt in the third quarter in the Giants’ 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He is the third of the Giants’ team captains to suffer a season-ending injury, joining center-guard Nick Gates (broken leg) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL). The Giants also waived cornerback Josh Jackson and wide receiver David Sills on Tuesday. Defensive back J.R. Reed terminated his practice squad contract with the Los Angeles Rams and will join the Giants’ active roster Wednesday.