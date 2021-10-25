Durant scores 25, Nets hand Wizards 1st loss, 104-90

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 25 points and the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a poor finish a day earlier with a blistering start that sent them to a 104-90 victory over the Washington Wizards. Patty Mills made five 3-pointers and added 21 points off the bench, while James Harden finished with 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds. The Wizards won their first two games but fell behind early in this one. The Nets honored Spencer Dinwiddie with a video tribute after the first quarter of his return to Barclays Center. Dinwiddie had a poor shooting night for the Wizards, as did Bradley Beal.