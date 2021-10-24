Ross’ 22-point 4th quarter leads Magic over Knicks 110-104

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 110-104. Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two—game losing streak. Cole Anthony recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points apiece, and Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba added 10 points each. Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson 10 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 23 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, and Kemba Walker had 10 points.