By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored. Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations.