Lucky lumber: Rosario’s hot bat leads Braves to Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario’s hot bat led the Atlanta Braves to a World Series matchup with the Houston Astros and earned him the NL Championship Series MVP award. Less than three months after he was traded by Cleveland, the 30-year-old outfielder had six multi-hit games against the Dodgers. He hit .560 with three homers and nine RBIs, giving him a 1.040 slugging percentage and 1.647 OPS. He hit safely in all 10 postseason games, batting .474 with 11 RBIs. With 14 hits, he tied the record for a postseason series, a mark he shares with Albert Pujols, Hideki Matsui, Kevin Youkilis and Marco Scutaro.