Washington extends Arizona’s streak to 19 with 21-16 win

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Morris threw two second-half touchdown passes and Washington rallied to extend the nation’s longest losing streak to 19 games with a 21-16 win over Arizona. Washington stumbled through the first half and was down nine before rallying behind Morris in the fourth quarter. The Huskies’ beleaguered quarterback hit Terrell Bynum on two long passes to set up two scores and Washington’s defense shut down Arizona after being hit with big players earlier. Arizona seemed to be on its way to ending its school-record losing streak, taking a 16-7 lead into the fourth quarter before imploding. The Wildcats’ offense stalled and the defense buckled after dominating the first half, leaving them winless since December 2019.