Saint-Etienne salvages draw in game delayed by thrown flares

PARIS (AP) — Mickael Nade scored an injury-time equalizer as Saint-Etienne came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Angers in a French league game that was delayed after the host’s angry fans threw flares onto the field to protest the team’s poor results. The kickoff was pushed back by about one hour after multiple burning flares were thrown from the stands, with both teams returning to their dressing rooms. When the game finally started, Angers took a 2-0 lead by the 56th minute. But Whabi Khazri curled in a superb free kick for Saint-Etienne and Nade delivered the last-gasp equalizer by heading in from close range following a corner.