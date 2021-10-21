Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, leading Cleveland’s injury-ravaged offense and the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Keenum didn’t put up impressive stats, but he threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland’s maligned defense — to get the Browns a much-needed win. They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time. Browns third-string back D’Ernest Johnson had a career-high 146 yards and a 4-yard TD. The Broncos lost their fourth straight and star linebacker Von Miller left in the first half with a leg injury and didn’t return.