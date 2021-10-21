Capitals’ Sprong has goal, assist in 4-1 win over Devils

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Sprong set up the first goal and scored on a second-period breakaway to lead the Washington Capitals to a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Anthony Mantha, Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored as the Capitals (3-0-1) handed New Jersey (2-1) its first loss of the season. Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal streak snapped, but got an assist on the Orlov goal. Vitek Vanecek had 24 saves for Washington, losing his shutout on a power-play goal by Janne Kuokkanen with 6:42 to play. Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves for New Jersey.