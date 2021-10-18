NBA hires Danielle Scott, league’s 6th female full-time ref
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Danielle Scott has become the sixth NBA female referee. The daughter of college basketball officials was promoted Monday to the full-time NBA staff referee roster. She joins Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Simone Jelks, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder. That’s the most female refs the NBA has ever had on staff at one time. Scott says she hopes the notion of female referees in the league no longer seems unusual.