Vieira’s return nearly haunts Arsenal in draw with Palace

By FRANK GRIFFITHS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal fans were nearly haunted by the return of club hero Patrick Vieira. Vieira was back this time as Crystal Palace manager and his team was just about to beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium. But Arsenal substitute Alexandre Lacazette made sure that wouldn’t happen. He scored a dramatic late equalizer and the match finished 2-2 in the English Premier League on Monday. The visitors were leading deep into injury time before Lacazette managed to turn home a rebound in the fifth minute of added time before celebrating with Arsenal fans. Vieira’s return to the club where he brought glory to Arsenal as captain ended in misery. The Frenchman crouched down and pounded the turf.