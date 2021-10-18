Kyrou, Kostin score 2 apiece in 2nd as Blues top Coyotes 7-4

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues scored five times in a 5:07 span of the second period for a 7-4 victory over Arizona in the Coyotes’ home opener. Kyrou and Klim Kostin had two goals apiece during the second-period flurry, which began when Justin Faulk scored on a power play to tie it 2-all at 11:10. Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Shayne Gostisbehere added three assists for the Coyotes, who are winless in three games under new coach André Tourigny in his first NHL season.