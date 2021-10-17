West Ham’s Moyes ‘annoyed’ at narrow win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — West Ham manager David Moyes was thankful for Angelo Ogbonna’s 74th-minute headed goal in a 1-0 victory over former club Everton but annoyed that his side had not scored more before then. Center back Ogbonna flicked home a header late on for a Premier League high 29th set-piece goal excluding penalties since Moyes returned to West Ham for his second spell in charge in December 2019. Everton manager Rafa Benitez was unhappy with Michail Antonio’s challenge on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford which led to the corner and ultimately resulted in the winning goal.