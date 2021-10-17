Stafford throws 4 TDs, D forces 4 TOs, Rams rout Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter and the Los Angeles Rams rolled to a 38-11 victory over the injury-plagued and error-prone New York Giants. Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods on a 15-yard pass and running back Darrell Henderson on a 25-yarder. Stafford, who has 16 TD passes, finished 22-of-28 for 251 yards. The Rams took advantage of two short fields provided by their defense and improved to 5-1. The banged-up Giants fell to 1-5.