Patriots’ resolve unshaken after falling to 0-4 at home

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For 60 minutes, the New England Patriots had an answer for nearly everything the Dallas Cowboys threw at them. But as they trudged off the field following a 35-29 overtime loss, they had to confront the reality that they’re not quite good enough to beat one of the league’s elite teams. New England fell to 2-4 for the second straight season since Tom Brady’s departure. The Patriots also fell to 0-4 at home for the first time under coach Bill Belichick. Many of the same issues that have contributed to New England going 1-3 in one-score games this season persisted.