Newcastle collapses to lose 3-2 to Spurs as new era begins

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front only 107 seconds into the new era under Saudi ownership before the hosts collapsed to lose 3-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League. It leaves Newcastle with three points from eight games, stuck in the relegation zone and with no ability to spend on new players until the January transfer window. Tanguy Ndombele began Tottenham’s comeback in the 17th minute before Harry Kane scored his first league goal of the season. The game was suspended for a fan medical emergency before Son Heung-min scored the third. Jonjo Shelvey was sent off late in the game. Newcastle was handed a surprise lifeline when Eric Dier headed into his own net but Tottenham held on for a second consecutive win.