Reports: LSU, coach Orgeron to part ways at end of season

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron reportedly have agreed to part ways after this season. The move comes 21 months after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history. The timing of the decision came as a surprise — the day after the Tigers upset Florida — though the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching soon after a blowout loss last week to Kentucky. Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU its third national championship since 2003. Orgeron replaced Les Miles, who had also won a national title with the Tigers. LSU is declining to comment on the reports that Orgeron won’t return.