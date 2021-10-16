Perron scores 2 goals, Blues hold on to beat Avs, 5-3

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored two goals, Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots and the St. Louis Blues held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener. Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, was out for the second straight game but coach Jared Bednar returned to the bench after missing Wednesday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Captain Gabriel Landeskog served the first of his two-game suspension for a boarding call on Wednesday, leaving the Avalanche without two members of their top line.