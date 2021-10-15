Montana State edges Weber State 13-7 in defensive battle

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Freshman kicker Blake Glessner’s two field goals in the third quarter made the difference in a defense-heavy contest as Montana State edged Weber State 13-7. Montana State played catchup after Weber State jumped ahead on the game-opening drive. The Bobcats, ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll, knotted the score at 7-7 just before halftime when Matthew McKay scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game. Glessner added third-quarter field goals of 46 and 32 yards in the third quarter.