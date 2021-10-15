Mitchell keeps foot down and builds 5-shot lead in CJ Cup

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keith Mitchell is not letting up in the CJ Cup at Summit. He started by matching his personal low with a 62. He followed that with a 64. That gives Mitchell a five-shot lead going into the weekend at The Summit Club. Mitchell says he was working hard leading up to the tournament and he’s happy to see it pay off. Jordan Spieth had a 65. He was among those five behind. Also in that group was Adam Scott. He played his final seven holes in 8-under par and shot 63. Mitchell is going for his second PGA Tour win.