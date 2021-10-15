McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury

By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against Minnesota because of a hamstring injury. McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day and is listed as out for the game. Coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt the hamstring wasn’t right. Rhule said he hopes McCaffrey can return to practice next week. The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup and 0-2 without him.