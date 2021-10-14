Undefeated No. 12 Cowboys bring defense to meet No. 25 Texas

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma State brings its run-tough defense to a key Big 12 matchup with No. 25 Texas. The No. 12 and undefeated Cowboys rank No. 12 nationally against the run and will face one of the nation’s top backs in Texas’ Bijan Robinson. Oklahoma State needs a win to stay on top of the Big 12 standings and prove they deserve that lofty ranking. Texas needs a win to stay on pace for a possible rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. Texas freshman receiver Xavier Worthy is turning into huge weapon in the Texas offense with six touchdowns.