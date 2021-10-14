Svechnikov, Hurricanes beat Islanders 6-3 to open season

AP Business

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 6-3 in the season opener for both teams. Teuvo Teravainen added a goal and an assist for Carolina, which featured a new-look roster in a matchup of Eastern Conference playoff contenders. Frederick Andersen finished with 25 saves in his debut with the Hurricanes. Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee each scored goals for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves. New York is opening the season with a 13-game road trip while construction is completed on its new arena.