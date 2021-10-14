Memphis brings big-play lightning, bolts past Navy 35-17

AP Business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Memphis scored on five of its first six drives to halt a three-game slide and defeat Navy 35-17. Four of the five touchdown drives included at least one big play to burn the Navy defense. Henigan competed a 49-yard pass to Javon Ivory on the first play of the game, a 74-yard TD pass to Eddie Lewis and a 51-yard gainer Koby Drake in the third quarter. The Tigers also scored on a 69-yard reverse by Calvin Austin III. Navy took over after Memphis’ game-opening touchdown and ground up the rest of the first quarter with a nearly 12-minute, 75-yard monster of a drive taking 21 plays.