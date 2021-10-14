Carr confident with Olson calling Raiders’ offensive plays

AP Business

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — With Jon Gruden tendering his resignation Monday amid reports of emails he sent before being hired in 2018 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, longtime special Rich Bisaccia makes his debut as interim head coach of the Raiders, and offensive coordinator Greg Olson will be the new voice in quarterback Derek Carr’s ears, calling the plays in a matchup that pits 3-2 rivals seeking their first win in October.